Three dead in separate North Island crashes

Three people have died in separate crashes, two in the same town, in less than 12 hours in the North Island.

The first crash occurred on Ruapehu St in Atiamuri, Taupō, just before 9pm yesterday.

"The crash involved a single motorcycle, understood to have collided with the barrier," police said in a statement this morning.

The rider died at the scene.

The road has reopened after a scene examination by the Serious Crash Unit.

Another person died following a two-vehicle crash on Acacia Bay Rd in Taupō about 10.40pm.

"One person passed away at the scene and another was transported to hospital in a serious condition," police said.

The third death occurred this morning in a crash that has closed part of State Highway 2 on the Remutaka Hill, near Wellington.

The crash was reported about 6.35am.

The road is closed while emergency services attend the scene.

"An investigation into the crash remains ongoing and we thank the public for their patience," police said.