Three dead in separate water incidents in North Island

Three people have died in separate water incidents in the North Island since yesterday evening.

In Upper Hutt, a swimmer died after failing to resurface in the Hutt River at Kaitoke Regional Park.

Police said they were called to Waterworks Rd about 12.15am.

A blessing of the site will take place this morning.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

Further north in Bay of Plenty's Ōpōtiki, a man died following a water incident about 7pm yesterday at Cape Runaway.

In South Auckland's Pukekohe, a person also died after a water incident about 9.30pm.

In all the incidents, the people were pulled from the water but were not able to be revived.