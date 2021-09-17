Three found dead at Timaru house

Police are continuing their investigations at the property this morning. Photo: supplied

Police have launched a homicide investigation after finding three people dead at a house in Timaru.

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said emergency services were called to the property shortly after 10pm yesterday.

The New Zealand Herald understands the home is in Queen St.

"On arrival at the scene, emergency services found three deceased people. One other person has been hospitalised," Anderson said in a statement.

Police were speaking with people from the property and no one else was being sought.

"Police are still in the very early stages of this enquiry and no further information is available at this stage."

Timaru Mayor Nigel Bowen said the community will be devastated by the tragedy.

"Again, unfortunately. It seems that the community has had layers of tragedy with the five young lads that passed away so it's really tough," he said.

He said the area where the incident took place is "just a typical suburb" and relatively quiet.

"I think the community will be thinking, why is it happening to a place like ours?

"There's a lot of pressures on society at the moment, you have to question the support around mental health, are we doing things right in this country? I question that we're probably not."

WHERE TO GET HELP

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

If you need to talk to someone else:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 ,free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

• SAMARITANS – 0800 726 666.