Three hit with car in mass disorder incident: police

Three people have been injured after allegedly being hit by a car in Auckland, in what police are calling a "mass disorder" incident.

A man got into a vehicle on Heke St, in the suburb of Ponsonby, and hit three people before crashing into a pole, Inspector Jason Homan said.

Police were notified about 10.20pm yesterday.

One person received moderate to serious injuries, and two people have since been discharged from hospital after they received moderate injuries.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene and was due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Friday on three charges of injuring with intent to injure.

The Serious Crash Unit has conducted a scene examination.