Three killed in road crashes

Three people have been killed on New Zealand roads in crashes since last night.

In the latest incident, a driver died in a crash on Banks Peninsula at noon today.

A police spokesperson said the sole occupant of the car went over a bank in Bossu Rd in the Okuti Valley, 50km south-east of Christchurch.

The Serious Crash Unit has been informed and traffic management would remain while emergency services were at the scene.

The death follows that of another person in a single-vehicle crash just before 4.30am today on Te Puna Rd, near Tauranga.

A second person has been critically injured.

Last night, a man died in a single-vehicle crash on Christchurch’s Southern Motorway just before 9pm.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle, police said.

The official holiday period begins at 4pm on Christmas Eve (Monday, December 24) until 6am on Thursday, January 3.