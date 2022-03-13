Three killed on roads overnight

Three people have been killed overnight in separate road incidents in Waikato, Manawatu and Nelson.

A pedestrian died after being struck by at least one vehicle on State Highway 1 at Piarere in Waikato last night.

Police were notified about 8.30pm.

"Initial inquiries indicate the person had been walking on SH1 towards Tirau prior to being struck," police said in a statement.

"Police received several calls from motorists in the area at the time."

A section of SH1 remained closed until about 4am today and a police investigation is ongoing.

At 2.30am a person died after a crash in Tiakitahuna, Manawatu.

"Police were called to Rangiotu Road at about 2.30am following a report of a single-vehicle crash," a police statement said.

"One person was found deceased on police arrival.

"The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing."

A third person died in Nelson early today.

At 1.35am a police unit was travelling down Waimea Rd responding to an unrelated incident when a vehicle nearby sped off.

It was found a short time later near the intersection of Rutherford and Examiner Streets, where it had crashed into a tree.

One person died at the scene and two others were seriously injured.

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene and there will be cordons in place this morning while staff continue to work.

Motorists should avoid the area, if possible.