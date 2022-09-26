Three killed in separate Waikato crashes

Three people have died in two separate crashes in Waikato this afternoon.

Police said two people died and two were critically injured after a crash on Rodda Rd in Rangiriri.

Emergency services were alerted at 4.10pm.

The road would remain closed for some time and motorists should avoid the area, police said.

About an hour earlier, one person died in a two vehicle crash on State Highway 1 in Tirau.

Another person was reported to have serious injuries and the Serious Crash Unit was examining the scene.

The road was closed with diversions in place.

Police were asking motorists to avoid the area and said the road was likely to remain closed for some time.