Three MIQ escapes, woman still missing

Three people have escaped from managed isolation and quarantine facilities in two separate incidents - with one person who had been transferred from hospital still missing.

The New Zealand Herald understands police are still looking for a woman who escaped MIQ security last night. She had been transferred from hospital and was allowed to go home to fetch personal items.

It appears security staff waited outside the property for 10 minutes - then realised she had fled.

In a separate incident, two men escaped from the Holiday Inn at Auckland Airport, which is being used as a quarantine facility.

They absconded at 5.40pm on Tuesday but were arrested by police within five minutes. They were under police and MIQ security observation the entire time.

The Ministry of Health believes, based on information provided by MIQ, that there was likely to be a low risk to the public due to the short period the pair were out of the quarantine facility.

Joint head of MIQ brigadier Rose King today confirmed that a person arrived at the Holiday Inn at 9.55pm yesterday after being transferred directly from hospital.

Security escorted them back to their south-east home briefly to get personal items, care for a pet and lock the house. But after 10 minutes they found the person had disappeared.

Police were immediately notified.

King said the incidents were really disappointing and unacceptable.

"These facilities are not prisons and these individuals have wilfully absconded.

"There are rules in place for every single returnee from overseas and now the positive community cases, and we expect people to follow these during their stay in managed isolation or quarantine."

Deliberate breaches like this can put the wider community at risk, she said.

Pair left MIQ for cigarettes, judge told

One man has been charged with escaping from an Auckland MIQ facility yesterday and appeared at the Auckland District Court this morning.

The 26-year-old was charged with intentionally failing to comply with a Covid-19 Public Health Response Act. The maximum penalty is six months' imprisonment and a $4000 fine.

A mobile phone was handed to the judge with the defendant on speaker.

The man's lawyer said the 26-year-old and another man left the Māngere Holiday Inn to purchase cigarettes and were caught a short time later at a dairy.

Judge Josephine Bouchier said he could be remanded on bail once his MIQ stay ends in four days.

His bail conditions include abiding by all Covid-19 restrictions and not leaving the Holiday Inn again until given permission from the Ministry of Health.

"You will not be allowed to go out for cigarettes - and you better jolly well understand that," she warned.

Meanwhile, a 33-year old-man will also be summoned to appear in court at a later date. The New Zealand Herald understands he is still in the MIQ facility.