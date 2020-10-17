Three new cases of virus in managed isolation facilities

The Ministry of Health have reported three new imported cases of Covid-19 today all of whom are in managed isolation.

The imported historical case will be officially reported in the Ministry’s figures tomorrow. Information about this case was included in the update yesterday.

For the three cases reported today, the first imported case arrived from the UK via Singapore on October 9 and is in managed quarantine in Christchurch. They tested positive as part of routine testing around day three.

The second and third imported cases arrived from the United Arab Emirates on October 13 and are today being transferred from managed isolation to Auckland’s quarantine facility. They tested positive as part of routine testing around day three.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is 1527, which is the number we report to the World Health Organisation.

Nine people are now recovered which means our total number of active cases is 40 – all imported cases. There are no active community cases of Covid-19. There is no one in hospital with Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Yesterday laboratories processed 4794 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,026,725.

NZ Covid Tracer

There are now 2,308,900 users registered on NZ Covid Tracer.

The app has recorded a total of 93,174,782 poster scans, and users have created 3,894,448 manual diary entries.