Three new Covid-19 cases, warning over parties

The Government has revealed three new confirmed cases of Covid-19 amid fresh support for businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health website shows none of the three new cases are in the Southern District Health Board area. That means there has been 13 successive days of no new positive cases in the SDHB area, which includes Southland and Otago.

Minister of Finance Grant Robertson and Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay are giving provide today's update.

Dr McElnay said there were no new deaths to announce.

One of today's three cases is linked to overseas travel and one to a known case.

The origin of another is still under investigation.

One of the cases was Waitakere Hospital staff member.

The other two cases at the hospital revealed by Waitematā DHB were included in previous days counts.

It was the 14th day in a row where the number of new cases has been in single digits.

The new cases mean a total of 1479 people have tested positive for coronavirus in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

Six people are in hospital and none are in ICU.

McElnay said one of the clusters was now "closed". Another would be closed today and a further six more would be closed in the next few days.

Waitemata DHB issued a media statement on three staff who have tested positive - the staff worked on a ward where St Margaret's residents were being treated.

The source is still under investigation, full PPE was available and worn where the St Margaret's patients were, and there will be a review of how the infection happened.

Alert level 2 rules - what will be allowed?

The Government is looking at whether domestic tourism will be allowed under alert level 2 and Cabinet will make a decision in the coming week.

Cabinet is assessing what can and can't happen at alert level 2.

On the details about alert level 2, the guidance is being reviewed and details would be announced "in the very near future", Robertson said.

Concern over partying: 'Don't be an idiot'

Robertson said there have been 281 breaches of the alert level 3 rules, an increase of 27 since yesterday.

Robertson said most New Zealanders will doing the right thing and this was reflected by the number of people calling out others doing the wrong thing.

Robertson said there was an increase in reports of parties. For anyone planning a party, Robertson had two messages:

1. Cancel your plans now

2. Be aware police will be taking a "dim view" of this activity at the weekend.

"Don't be an idiot, stick to your bubble and everyone will be better off."

On winter energy payments, Robertson said doubling the energy payment would mean an increase in the economy as people who needed it would spend it.

On people relieving themselves in sand dunes because the toilets were closed, Robertson said people needed to show a sense of responsibility around relieving themselves at the beach and the message is to stay close to your home, so keep that in mind.

On the West Coast wanting to leave alert level 3 sooner, Robertson said we needed to stay the course and "we're all in this together". He could understand their feelings, however.

Also the very first death was on the West Coast was a reminder of how deadly Covid-19 could be and how important it was everyone worked together.

Ashley Bloomfield's cult status

On a the "curve crusher" prints with Bloomfield's face on t-shirts and tote bags which have raised $50,000 for womens refuge, Robertson said we should be proud of the fact people came together to help others.

He was very conscious of the fact Bloomfield had become somewhat of a cult figure.

He hadn't seen the website himself yet and would have to make sure they had the right sized t-shirt before he placed an order.

$100k loans for Kiwi firms

Robertson said they were backing small and medium businesses with the interest-free loans because the Government knew how important they were to the economy.

But it came with a warning - Robertson said there would be an audit process led by IRD for businesses applying for the loans.

Robertson said taking together all the business support packages, they had provide significant support for businesses.

The arts sector had taken a severe blow, like many other sectors, so the NZ international film festival will show its programme online.

Robertson said for small and medium businesses, many were backed by individuals personally which couldn't get the finance they needed

He thought this kind of bespoke scheme delivered from the Government will give these SMEs the support they need.

Robertson earlier today announced the Government would offer interest-free loans for a year to small businesses hit by the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme will provide assistance of up to $100,000 to firms employing 50 or fewer fulltime equivalent employees.

Everyone who applied for the scheme has to declare they're a viable business and there would be an audit process later.

Applications will be initially open for a month, but this will be reviewed if needed.

There was a risk some of the businesses might not come through the debt, which would be factored in, Robertson said.

It was a balancing act, he said.

For businesses which had already taken a loan in the bank, Robertson said they should look at the scheme and assess their situation.

Minister of Finance Grant Robertson and Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay are set to provide today's update. Photo: Getty Images

There were also just three new cases of Covid-19 yesterday.

It comes as the Government today announced more support for business.

The Government will provide interest-free loans to of up to $100,000 to small businesses grappling with the impacts of Covid-19, after banks failed to meet the Government's expectations.

The loans are available for a year and will be offered to businesses with 50 or less full-time equivalent staff.

In a statement, Finance Minister Grant Robertson appeared to be disappointed in banks' lending to help businesses impacted by Covid-19.

"It has become clear that the support that is available to our small and medium businesses from banks is not meeting their needs nor our expectations as a Government," he said.

The scheme will provide $10,000 to every firm and in addition $1800 per equivalent full-time employee.

The loans are only interest-free if they are paid back within a year, Robertson said.

After that, the interest rate will be 3% for a maximum term of five years. Repayments are not required for the first two years, he confirmed.