Three nominated for New Zealander of Year

Equal pay campaigner Kristine Bartlett. Photo by Gregor Richardson.

A pay equity campaigner, a mental health advocate and a microbiologist have been nominated for the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year award.

Kristine Bartlett, Mike King and Dr Siouxsie Wiles are the finalists in the competition which honours the achievements and contributions of inspirational New Zealanders.

Past competition winners include Taika Waititi, Richie McCaw, Sir Stephen Tindall and Dr Lance O’Sullivan.

This year’s finalists were chosen from a list of 10 people, which was whittled down from a total of 1118 nominations for the New Zealander of the Year title.

Chief judge Cameron Bennett said, “These three Kiwis may come from very different backgrounds and work in very different fields, but they share admirable attributes of conscience, courage and commitment.

“These are attributes we aspire to as New Zealanders. These three remarkable people have embraced that aspiration and taken action, making a truly positive difference for all New Zealanders.”

Kristine Bartlett, from Lower Hutt, has changed the lives of thousands of New Zealand women and low-paid workers by successfully securing equal pay legislation for caregivers in the aged-care sector.

The rest-home carer of 24 years was the face of the campaign for pay equity on behalf of 55,000 low-paid, mainly female care and support workers.

“At enormous personal sacrifice, Kristine Bartlett put herself forward as the face of the equal pay movement for caregivers in the aged-care sector,” Bennett said.

“In doing so she has changed the lives of thousands of New Zealand’s lowest paid workers who provide vital health and well-being services to many vulnerable Kiwis.

“She embodies the universal values of fairness, decency and equity.”

Comedian Mike King. Photo: ODT files

Mental health advocate Mike King shines much-needed light on the serious issues of depression, alcohol and drug abuse and suicide in New Zealand.

He is at the forefront of challenging perceptions of mental health to reduce the stigma associated with mental illness. He challenges established thinking to help society deal with the root causes of mental illness and be better equipped to support, and embrace, sufferers.

“Mike King knows first-hand the devastating impacts of depression, alcohol and drug abuse – particularly for Maori, children and young people,” Bennett said.

“His courage and conviction in advocating on behalf of Kiwis dealing with these issues inspires hope and optimism for those who need it most.”

Dr Siouxsie Wiles. Photo: YouTube

Dr Siouxsie Wiles is a microbiologist and head of the Bioluminescent Superbugs Lab at the University of Auckland, working to increase understanding of infectious diseases.

A passionate and effective science communicator, Siouxsie champions important public health issues, such as raising awareness of the growing threat of antibiotic-resistant superbugs.

“Dr Siouxsie Wiles is tackling one the biggest health issues facing New Zealand and the world, the growing threats of antibiotic-resistant superbugs and infectious diseases.

“Her innovative and pioneering work in bio luminescence is redefining modern medicine,” Bennett said.

“These three Kiwis have put ideas into action. Rather than talk about what needs to be done, they’ve done it.

“That’s why they are all such worthy contenders for the title of New Zealander of the Year.”

The 2018 New Zealander of the Year Awards also honour Kiwis who have performed with distinction in five other award categories.

The finalists for these categories are:

University of Auckland Young New Zealander of the Year

David Cameron (Auckland)

Kristina Cavit (Auckland)

Grace Stratton (Auckland)

Metlifecare Senior New Zealander of the Year

Billy Apple (Auckland)

Professor Bob Elliott (Auckland)

Kim Workman (Lower Hutt)

Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year

Canterbury Charity Hospital Trust (Christchurch)

Pillars (Auckland)

Whangawehi Catchment Management Group (Hawke’s Bay)

Sanitarium New Zealand Innovator of the Year

Fraser Smith and Matt Yallop, Flashmate (Hamilton)

Professor Jane Harding (Auckland)

Team New Zealand Design Team (Auckland)

Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year

Ricky Houghton (Kaitaia)

Dave Letele (Auckland)

Mohamud Mohamed (Auckland)

The winners from each category will be revealed at the New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala in Auckland on February 22.