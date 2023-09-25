Three seriously injured after mast breaks on yacht

The yacht carrying three New Zealanders who were seriously injured after a being hit by a broken mast, next to to the Australian cruise ship that is providing assistance. Photo: Supplied / Chris Lynch Media

Three New Zealanders on board a yacht are seriously injured after being hit by a broken mast off the coast of Fiji, and one is now receiving medical attention on a cruise ship.

The Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Fiji said the crew sent a mayday distress call near Nadi around 9pm yesterday.

"There are three people on board, all New Zealanders," a spokesperson said.

"One of the yacht's mast broke and the crew got hit by it."

The Australian cruise ship Pacific Explorer diverted its route to help the yacht last night.

Maritime New Zealand's Rescue Co-ordination Centre said one person was transferred to the cruise for medical treatment, but more help would be needed.

"Two further support vessels are expected later today, one at about midday and another at 4pm," a spokesperson said.

"Support from the vessels is needed to assist the other people on-board the yacht as, due to conditions and the comparative size of the Pacific Explorer, assisting the remaining people on-board the yacht isn't possible."

RNZ has approached PO Cruises, responsible for the Pacific Explorer, for comment.