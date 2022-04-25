Monday, 25 April 2022

Three seriously injured in Te Kuiti crash

    Three people have been seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Te Kuiti this afternoon.

    Police were notified of the crash at the intersection of Hospital Rd and SH 3 at 3.15pm.

    A police spokesperson said earlier five people were involved.

    Two St John vehicles attended the incident and transported four people to Waikato hospital.

    Of the five people, St John said three have serious injuries, one person has been moderately injured and a fifth person did not sustain any injuries.

    The road from Te Kumi Station Rd to Lawrence St is currently closed with diversions in place while emergency services are in attendance.

    The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will be attending the scene and motorists should expect delays.

     

