Three trucks in crash on Canterbury highway

    A stretch of Canterbury highway will be closed for much of the day after a serious crash involving three trucks this morning.

    Police said they were alerted to the crash, on State Highway 8 at Burkes Pass, around 8:50am.

    St John sent three vehicles to the scene.

    Two patients were treated for minor conditions and were not taken to hospital. The condition of the third truck driver was not known.

    The accident happened just past Dog Kennel Corner near the bend that leads to Rollesby Valley Rd on the way to Lake Tekapo.

    The highway is closed at the snow gates on either side of the pass.

    Police said the road would be closed for much of the day while staff attended and examined the scene.

    The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

    Weather station data from MetService showed that at 9.45am temperatures were still below zero in that part of the country, and police had earlier warned of likely icy conditions on many South Island roads.

     - ODT Online/NZ Herald

     

