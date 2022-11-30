Thunder and rain set to pelt parts of South

Ground staff pull covers over the pitch at Hagley Oval. Rain has been forecast for the one-dayer in Christchurch. Photo: Getty Images

Heavy rain is set to pelt parts of the South Island from this afternoon, with thunderstorms and even hail likely in areas from Christchurch to Dunedin, MetService says.

Southerly winds are responsible for bringing the wet weather to the Garden City, which is hosting the Black Caps against India at Hagley Oval.

Bad weather has dogged the tour, and looks to be settling in for the third one-day international, due to begin today at 2.30pm.

“It’s best to bring a raincoat and umbrella if you’re watching the cricket match in Christchurch as showers are looking to arrive just after the game starts,” MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said.

“It’s not looking like a dry game. Heavy rain is forecast during the match.”

MetService advised that a southerly change moving through North Otago and Canterbury may bring thunderstorms during this afternoon and early evening, with heavy rain of 10 to 20mm an hour and hail of 5mm to 15mm in diameter.

There is a low risk of thunderstorms over a wider area of Otago (including Clutha, Dunedin and parts of Central Otago), Canterbury and the the Kaikoura Coast from this afternoon.

Buller may also get some thunder, heavy rain of up to 20mm an hour and hail until the evening.

Source: MetService

Meanwhile, violent electrical storms are rumbling across the North Island, with rain set to drench the top half in coming hours, before the weather settles for much of New Zealand tomorrow.

MetService issued heavy rain watches for the central North Island with a threat of downpours during the thunderstorms. About 55mm of rain had already fallen between Tokoroa and Te Kuiti by midday.

Rain was expected to fall over the upper North Island for much of the day, while Auckland could expect to miss the brunt of wet weather.

Corrigan warned people on the North Island’s western coastline to “take caution” as an intense band of rain packed with lightning bears down, especially near Taranaki.

The latest heavy rain watch has been issued for Waikato just as the delayed annual Fieldays gets under way at Mystery Creek Events Centre.

Thursday is forecast to be a better day for the highlight event of rural calendars, with showers becoming “few and far between” and clearing in Hamilton throughout the day.

Southwesterly winds should move across the country tomorrow, bringing light rainfall on and off throughout the day but warmer temperatures.

Areas between Wellington and Wairarapa, and Canterbury to Kaikōura, will start Friday off with rain.

The start of the weekend will also be rainy for eastern and southern regions of the North Island, while in the South Island it was expected to be mostly fine.

- NZ Herald and ODT Online