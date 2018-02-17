Thunder, heavy rain for parts of South Island

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts is the message as Tropical Cyclone Gita edges closer to New Zealand, bringing gusts of up to 200kmh and potential flooding.

Several fronts moving up the country were causing heavy rain and thunderstorms in parts of the South Island on Saturday morning.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Buller, Westland and Canterbury High Country.

MetService warned thunderstorms could cause frequent lightning and downpours of between 25mm and 40mm an hour, especially about the mountains, until 2pm today.

Rainfall of this intensity could cause surface flooding and flash flooding - especially in low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valley - slips and make driving conditions hazardous.

Severe weather warnings for heavy rain were in also in place for Westland, between Fox Glacier and Haast, until 11am and north of Fox Glacier until 2pm today.

According to MetService, up to 150mm of rain was expected to accumulate north of Fox Glacier, with peak rates of between 20 and 35mm per hour this morning.

Up to 100mm of rain was set to accumulate by 11am between Fox Glacier and Haast.

There was also a heavy rain watch for Buller and the headwaters of Canterbury Rivers and Lakes through to this afternoon.

Small patches of rain could spread over to Invercargill and Dunedin, but most would fall in Fiordland and on the Main Divide.

The wet weather was set to ease in the South Island tomorrow.

Cyclone Gita approaching

MetService meteorologist Brian Mercer said most the country should experience generally fine weather over the next few days.

‘‘My message is to make the most of the weather while it lasts, before the cyclone comes through.’’

The latest charts from Fiji Metservice show Tropical Cyclone Gita, which ravaged parts of Samoa, Tonga and southern Fiji this week, now passing below New Caledonia.

It will enter the Tasman Sea over the weekend and could hit New Zealand on Tuesday or Wednesday next week.

‘‘But there is still a lot of uncertainty in the models,’’ Mercer said. ‘‘It could come earlier or later, even Monday or late Wednesday. Exactly where it will hit is also uncertain.’’

The North Island will most likely be hit hardest, but if it stays west a bit longer it could also hit the South.

‘‘We will be more certain about that in the coming days,’’ Mercer said.

The Category 3 tropical cyclone will be an ex-tropical cyclone, and maybe even have downgraded to a Category 2, by the time it arrives in New Zealand, but it will still hold much power.

‘‘Category 2 is still really powerful,’’ Mercer said. ‘‘We expect it to ease a little as it enters the relatively cooler waters of the Tasman Sea, but regain power as it goes through the extra-tropical transition, and New Zealand is right in the zone where that happens.

‘‘There will be strong winds, with an average of about 100kmh, but with potential gusts of twice that,’’ Mercer said. There will also be heavy rain and potential thunderstorms.

‘‘People need to prepare. The heavy rain could induce surface flooding, so now is a good time to check drains before it arrives.’’

The Fiji Metservice is now tracking the cyclone, but once it comes past 25 degrees south, it becomes New Zealand’s responsibility.

