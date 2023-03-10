Thunderstorms batter Northland and Auckland

More than 2500 lightning strikes have blitzed the top of the North Island this morning as a cluster of thundery cells bombards Auckland and Northland.

Dark skies have been illuminated by bolts of lightning as thunderstorms rumble over the upper part of the island.

Almost no part of the North Island is expected to escape rain today as a front crosses over the island bringing downpours and thunderstorms.

Heavy rain watches are now in force for Northland, Auckland including Great Barrier Island and Bay of Plenty.

Niwa says lightning detectors show there have been more than 2500 strikes around New Zealand and the eastern Tasman Sea so far today

MetService says thunderstorms started lashing Northland around 9am. Lightning strikes have been detected in the southern part of the region.

Auckland is also set for electrical storms this morning.

MetService says the front is expected to cross Auckland from mid-morning to early afternoon bringing with it a burst of heavy rain.

A heavy rain watch came into force for Auckland and Northland from 8am. Rain is expected to fall until after lunch and MetService advises amounts may approach warning criteria.

The forecaster says the top of the country will experience a period of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms.

The front is expected to clear the North Island overnight and the forecast for Saturday and Sunday is looking much more settled as high pressure dominates.

The only fly in the ointment for a generally dry forecast across the country is a front expected over the lower South Island on Sunday.