Tightening visas means students lost

International education contributes more than $5 billion to the NZ economy and is the country's fourth largest export earner, supporting almost 50,000 jobs. Photo: ODT files

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) is under fire from students and education providers who say they are paying a heavy cost for poor planning of its restructuring and forecast visa numbers.

Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway said delays in visa processing were the No 1 concern people contacted him about.

The international education industry said missed enrolments were causing multimillion-dollar losses and damaging New Zealand's reputation.

More than 7500 student visa applications are yet to be processed and of those, about 1500 students have been waiting since February or before.

One master's degree student received his visa this week, having applied in mid-December for a course that started in February. He will now join his course in July.

International Students' Association president Lukas Kristen said the problem was affecting students and their partners.

"Immigration New Zealand is just taking a very long time to process applications, which leads to students either missing out on their courses, or it leads to students being separated from their partners and potentially family.''

The chief executive of the private education and training provider, Aspire2 International, Clare Bradley said while some students would join a later intake, others went to Canada and Australia.

Ms Bradley, who is on the board of Independent Tertiary Education New Zealand, said even if visas were now approved, fees of late-arriving students would never be recouped.

The industry had suffered multimillion-dollar losses and the cost would be significant for universities, too.

Polytechnics and institutes of technology were being hit hard, she said.

Trust in New Zealand among agents and students was damaged and the industry was having to redouble efforts to promote itself.

Mr Lees-Galloway said the restructure caused short-term delays but would hopefully lead to quicker processing times, and higher-quality, more consistent decisions in the long term.

The question of whether more staff should have been recruited last year was a question for INZ, which was also scrutinising applications more than it used to.

Education institutes had been making their views known about the delays, he said.

"I've certainly heard a lot from education industry but by the same token, the education industry needs to recognise that as a government, we have a view that they need to move from volume to value.

"There have been unintended consequences of the education system being used as a backdoor to residency. And so, Immigration New Zealand is rightly tightening up its processes.''

INZ visa services manager Michael Carley said it had noticed an increase in applications which needed greater assessment and verification.

"INZ has also undergone a large change programme over the last 18 months, which has seen the consolidation of visa processing by type.''

First-time student visas are down 7% in the year to May compared to the previous year. Enrolment numbers are not yet available.