TikTok deletes thousands of gang-linked videos, accounts

TikTok say user safety is its priority and there is no place for content relating to gangs or outlaw motorcycle groups in NZ or Australia. Photo: Reuters

More than 300 Kiwi TikTok accounts linked to the Mongrel Mob, Black Power, Killer Beez and Commancheros - and thousands of videos - have been removed by the social media giant.

The social media giant says it will continue to sweep the platform and "proactively" kill off and ban users and content linked to criminal groups and outlaw motorcycle gangs in New Zealand.

TikTok told the Herald that in recent weeks - in a New Zealand and Australian first - hundreds of accounts and more than 2000 videos linked to gangs were permanently removed.

It said just over 300 accounts were deleted in recent weeks that were linked to Mongrel Mob, Black Power, Killer Beez and Commancheros gangs.

In Australia, more than 40 accounts from gangs including the Mongols, Rebels and Commancheros were removed.

TikTok was working closely with the police on both sides of the Tasman.

"While this has been done in other markets relating to cartels, removing and banning this type of gang content is a first for TikTok globally," a TikTok spokesperson told the Herald.

"We want our community to feel safe on our platform and share what inspires them, we think removing and banning these gangs helps to further reinforce our community guidelines and the integrity of our platform.

"We do not allow the presence of violent and hateful organisations or individuals on our platform.

"These include violent extremists, violent criminal organisations, violent political organisations, hateful organisations, and individual perpetrators of mass violence."

TikTok allows users to submit videos ranging from three seconds to 10 minutes.

Of its estimated billion users, 1.4 million are New Zealand based.

There is still a significant amount of content freely available on TikTok showing an insight into gang life - including a BBQ with a group of Killer Beez all with the gang’s logo tattooed on their left arms with the hashtag #supportyourlocalswarm in the caption.

When the hashtag is clicked it takes users to a tranche of other similar videos showing hundreds of gang members in their patches gathering at various events.

A search of "Mongrel Mob" brings up more videos of patched and tattooed members fighting rival gangs, and showing off the "lifestyle".

Black Power videos still online show gatherings inside gang headquarters and gyms, a member talking to the camera about how he has 4000 followers on the platform and content showing men in patches in a number of antisocial situations including fights in public places.

TikTok says there is no place for any of it on its platform.

"Safety is our number priority," said the spokesperson.

"We remain vigilant in our commitment to countering violent and hateful organisations’ content on our platform and continuing our collaborative partnership with police.

"We know that there is no finish line when it comes to online safety, and we will continue to evolve our policies, invest in people and technology and collaborate with federal and state agencies to support their important work."

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster told the Herald he commended TikTok for "taking a socially responsible stance against gangs.

"It’s well-known that social media plays a part in the proliferation of some crimes, with gangs often using these platforms try to recruit young people," he said.

"Removing this content will go some way to reducing the overall harm caused by these groups."

It is well-known that police and other agencies use the content on social media to gather intel on gangs, other criminals and antisocial behaviour.

But Coster was not worried about it being removed from TikTok.

"Our intelligence is gathered from a variety of sources and this is just one open-source platform," he said.

"So we would probably see more value in removing it than in keeping it for intelligence purposes."