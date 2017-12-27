Timaru woman performs 'citizen's arrest' on foreign driver

Amy Hollamby lays down the law to another driver she says overtook on a blind corner. Photo: Facebook

A Timaru woman "laid down the law" on Christmas day when a foreign driver overtook her and several other vehicles on a blind corner.

Amy Hollamby took to Facebook to talk about her "citizen's arrest" near Tekapo.

"Well that's the most scared I've been while driving," Hollamby wrote.

"Foreign driver passing on yellow lines on a blind corner . . . had a car been coming the other way there was gonna be a massive head on smash."

Hollamby told friends they should have seen her "road blocking/moving car skills" as she followed the other driver.

She shared a photo online of herself leaning in to speak to the other driver, with the comment "me laying down the law".

When a police officer arrived, the driver's keys went "straight into his pocket".

Friends congratulated Hollamby on social media, saying her actions may have saved someone's life.

She has been contacted for comment.