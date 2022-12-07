Tip-off leads to paintings stolen in ram-raid

Chieftainess Ngatai – Raure and Chief Ngatai-Raure were painted in 1884 and had a combined value of around $1 million when the burglary occurred. Photo: NZ Police

Two paintings by renowned artist Gottfried Lindauer worth $1 million stolen during a burglary five years ago have been recovered by police.

In April 2017 the Lindauer paintings were stolen from an Auckland art gallery after it was ram raided.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, of Auckland City CIB said the paintings, which have suffered minor damage, were returned to their "rightful" owners yesterday.

"Police were contacted by an intermediary, who sought to return the paintings on behalf of others," Beard said.

Police are still working to identify those responsible for the burglary and they are still waiting for forensic enquiry results to come back.

"Despite extensive enquiries being conducted at the time no one has yet been charged," he said.

"Pending any forensic results from our enquiries, Police will look at any new information that comes to hand and we will follow that up appropriately."

The original investigation was wound down years ago.

Beard said it was incredibly fortunate that they’ve been able to return the paintings more than five years after they were stolen.

"Loyalties change over time and there may be people out there that know those responsible for the burglary," Beard said.

"No matter how much time passes we remain open to the fact we can hold a person, or people, to account for the burglary in 2017."

On April 1, 2017, a stolen Ford Courier ute was used in a ram raid on the International Art Centre on Auckland’s Parnell Rd.

The International Art Centre in Parnell, Auckland, after the ram-raid where two Lindauer paintings were stolen in 2017. Photo: NZ Herald

Two men loaded the two large canvases into the back seat of an near-new white Holden Commodore and made off with the million-dollar paintings.

Art centre director Richard Thomsonsaid today’s news was "obviously a terrific development".

Police visited Thomson at his Parnell gallery and auction house last week to advise they’d recovered the two works.

He said he couldn’t disclose the circumstances of the return. He saw the works this weekend and said: "They have some damage . . . but the Tissot [stolen from Auckland Art Gallery in 1998] had a lot more damage and is now on display in the Auckland Art Gallery looking absolutely perfect."

Thomson said the paintings were "in safe-keeping". He understood that while they had not yet been inspected by an art conservator, "that’s certainly going to happen".

The paintings were in frames when they were stolen and Thomson said they had not been removed or rolled up.

The police had contacted the paintings’ original owner, "everyone’s been made aware. It’s a testament to what the police do, really. They never give up. I don’t know the full circumstances, I’m just glad they’ve been returned."

Thomson said it was "too early to say" what would happen to the paintings now, but they would be looked over by a professional team of conservators and given a detailed condition report.

"From what I can ascertain personally, and from my experience, they are repairable. The damage is mainly surface."

Thomson said he was not involved in the paintings’ return, "they were returned to the police - it’s not the Thomas Crown Affair", in reference to the US heist movie.

He was able to view the paintings earlier this week. "It’s a pretty interesting day, isn’t it? It’s fabulous."

Reflecting on the day he heard the news, Thomson said, "It’s not every day you have two detectives walk into your office . . . I kind of had an inkling this was going to be the day that I heard - it just shows you how these guys don’t give up."

Thomson said it was too early to comment on the future fate of the paintings, which were subject to an insurance claim after the smash and grab.

"I can’t possibly comment on that at this stage. I really just can’t."