Tip Top to rename ice cream

A Tip Top Eskimo Pie icecream in its wrapper. Photo: NZ Herald

As the makers of popular ice cream Eskimo Pie in the US announce they'll be changing the "controversial" name of the product, Kiwi makers Tip Top says they're "considering" it.

Tip Top first began making Eskimo Pies in the 1940s and it's still the top-selling multipack ice cream in New Zealand today.

Tip Top Director Ben Schurr said that since then, the name of the product had "changed meaning".

The term Eskimo is seen as derogatory towards Inuit or Native Alaskan people.

"We have been considering renaming this product and removing the Eskimo character from the packaging for a while now," Schurr said.

"We're making plans to put the changes in place over the next few months."

The brand's US parent company Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream told Rolling Stone they admitted the term was "derogatory", according to news.com.au.

"We have been reviewing our Eskimo Pie business for some time and will be changing the brand name and marketing. We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognise the term is derogatory.

"This move is part of a larger review to ensure our company and brands reflect our people values."

Changes to the brand are on the way in New Zealand, but while many on social media welcome the change, others are criticising the move as too "politically correct".