Today's case numbers revealed ahead of Government update

Omicron is continuing to creep into the community, nearly overtaking the number of Delta cases each day as the country anxiously waits for the Government to reveal more details about its plans to manage the ever-expanding outbreak.

Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall will today reveal more details around the government's plans to manage the roll-out in stages.

It is expected to include whether the amount of time required to isolate will reduce and how critical workers who are close contacts will be able to use rapid antigen tests instead of self-isolating.

The 2pm announcement comes as thousands of people are expected to be told to stay home if they are identified as a contact of an Omicron case.

As of last night almost 1000 people were isolating after coming in contact with either a confirmed or suspected Omicron case over recent days.

Ten new Omicron cases were announced yesterday - part of 25 Covid-19 cases reported in the community by the ministry.

The 25 new cases were in Rotorua, Tauranga, MidCentral and Nelson Tasman.