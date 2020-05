Bao Chang Wang, known as Ricky. Photo: NZ Police

A fourth person has been charged in relation to the death of Ricky Wang, whose remains were found near the Desert Road near Tongariro in the central North Island earlier this year.

Bao Chang Wang - known as Ricky Wang - has been missing since 2017.

Three men have been charged with murder and accessory after the fact to murder.

A fourth man has now been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

The 37-year-old was due to appear in the Waitakere District Court today.