Wednesday, 3 November 2021

'Top bloke gone far too soon': Tributes for man killed in Christchurch crash

    Tributes are flowing in online for a man killed in a crash on QEII Drive in Christchurch last week.

    Luke Day died when the vehicle he was in crashed on the QEII Drive off-ramp in Redwood about 1.10am last Thursday.

    A police spokesperson said at the time Day was the sole occupant in a vehicle which was travelling on SH74 prior to the crash.

    The spokesperson said he died at the scene.

    A post on the Christchurch Drift Trikers Facebook page read: "It's been a sad week for the team with another top bloke gone far too soon!"

    One comment said Day "will be missed but never forgotten".

    Another person wrote: "Sorry to hear tht he's was a good guy. Lots of love heading ur was boys and girls. Thinking of u all (sic)."

    "A true legend 👏 he will be missed but never forgotten"

     

     

     

     

     

