'Top bloke gone far too soon': Tributes for man killed in Christchurch crash

Tributes are flowing in online for a man killed in a crash on QEII Drive in Christchurch last week.
Luke Day died when the vehicle he was in crashed on the QEII Drive off-ramp in Redwood about 1.10am last Thursday.
A police spokesperson said at the time Day was the sole occupant in a vehicle which was travelling on SH74 prior to the crash.
The spokesperson said he died at the scene.
A post on the Christchurch Drift Trikers Facebook page read: "It's been a sad week for the team with another top bloke gone far too soon!"
One comment said Day "will be missed but never forgotten".
Another person wrote: "Sorry to hear tht he's was a good guy. Lots of love heading ur was boys and girls. Thinking of u all (sic)."
"A true legend 👏 he will be missed but never forgotten"