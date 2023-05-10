Tornado hits South Taranaki homes

The tornado damaged roofs on two houses in Awatuna. Photo: Supplied / Jody Thomas

A tornado has struck South Taranaki ripping off part of the roofs of two houses.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) were alerted to reports of a tornado at 5.55am today.

Two houses opposite each other on Eltham Rd in Awatuna were hit by the twister and had parts of their roofs ripped off.

Fences and debris were blown around by the tornado, but there were no injuries.

Emergency services were at the scene clearing downed power lines.

Tarpaulins were put on properties to protect them from the squally showers following the tornado.