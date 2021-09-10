Touchdown! Flight with 250,000 Covid vaccines lands in Auckland

The flight carrying 250,000 Covid vaccine doses from Spain arrives in Auckland. Photo: NZ Herald

The plane carrying 250,000 urgently needed Covid vaccine doses from Spain has touched down in Auckland.

The extra Pfizer supplies were sourced from Spain in a Government deal announced yesterday.

The shipment is in addition to the 10 million originally purchased directly from Pfizer.

While Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern would not reveal the price she said it came with "no premium" compared to purchasing straight from Pfizer.

Another, "much larger", shipment would be announced next week from a different country, Ardern said.

The extra doses were needed because of an unexpected surge in demand for vaccinations following the recent Delta outbreak, which Ardern said they did not want to see slide.

Forecast supply would have enabled about 50,000 vaccinations a day through September, but demand in recent weeks has been nearing 90,000 at times, and averaging over 500,000 a week.

Middlemore Hospital patient who walked out a 'problem' for alert level change

The emergence of unexpected cases of Covid-19 like yesterday's Middlemore case could slow Auckland's shift to alert level 3, an epidemiologist says.

Thirty-six patients at Middlemore Hospital now have to isolate after a woman who arrived at the emergency department for treatment yesterday tested positive for Covid.

It's the second positive case to be detected at the hospital in the past week.

Meanwhile seven police officers have been stood down after coming into contact with a member of the public who later tested positive for Covid.

Counties-Manukau area district commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said police were told last night that a person who had turned up to Middlemore Hospital yesterday morning had tested positive for the virus.

"It was established that police officers from Counties Manukau district had dealings with this individual and another family member on Wednesday morning," she said today.

"Following advice from health officials, seven officers were stood down last night as a precautionary approach due to being in close proximity with these individuals."

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said Auckland needed to have a few days without unexpected cases before the region could confidently be moved down to alert level 3.

"The two things we are particularly looking at are obviously a decline in cases - we have to get into single digits - the other thing that's important are unexpected cases."

Expected cases were close contacts and household members of previously identified cases while unexpected cases were those with no obvious exposure.

He said any unexpected cases were a "problem" because they suggested there could be undetected lines of transmission in the community and raised questions about how far the spread of infection might reach.

Baker said the move down alert levels did not require there to be no new cases appearing in Auckland but those that were being detected needed to be between known cases.

The good news was that the reproduction number was now as low as about 0.4 while the use of wastewater testing gave further reassurance there were no undetected cases in the community.

"We know level 4 works for stamping out Delta because we are seeing the reproduction number come down."