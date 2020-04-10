Tougher quarantine measures in force

Tougher quarantine measures at the border are now in force as a measure to try and combat Covid-19.

From today, anyone who enters New Zealand will be required to go into mandatory quarantine at a government-approved facility for a minimum of 14 days.

If you have symptoms of the coronavirus, call the NZ Covid-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453 (+64 9 358 5453 for international SIMs) or call your GP - don't show up at a medical centre

Foreign travellers are barred, so those affected by this rule are citizens, residents and their families returning from abroad.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says that because the Government wanted to move at speed it will cover the cost - for now.

Meanwhile, a business leader is pleading with Ardern to be as clear as possible when she spells out the trading regime for when the country moves back to alert level 3.

Next week, Ardern will explain which restrictions will be relaxed - and by how much - when the lockdown is lifted.

Cabinet ministers will decide on April 20 whether the alert can be downgraded to level 3.

The former head of Business New Zealand, Phil O'Reilly, says that's fair - but workplaces need much more detail before then to get ready.

He said businesses want to comply with the rules, but irritation will build if there is confusion.

But for now, Ardern is urging businesses to start thinking now about how they can ensure physical distancing when they reopen.