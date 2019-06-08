Tourist bus blown off road in Waikato

A tourist bus has been blown off the road and into a bank in the Waikato as strong winds buffet parts of the country.

None of the 22 people on the bus were injured in today's incident but had to clamber out of the bus through an emergency escape, Hamilton police said.

"A significant gust of wind blew the tourist bus off the road into a bank," Senior Sergeant Will Loughrin said.

The tourists were foreign nationals from a mix of countries and on their way south to Waitomo Caves when the gust of wind swept the bus off State Highway 39, north of Pirongia near Bell Rd.

"None of them required any medical attention but the passengers were shaken up."

The Waikato has been buffeted by strong winds and rain today, along with other parts of the North Island.

"Everyone is safe and well but our message to the public is just be wary on the roads," Loughrin said.

"It's very windy and wet so drive within the conditions."

Loughrin said the bus was damaged in the incident and not able to be driven to the destination, about 90 minutes away.

Another bus had been arranged to transport the tourists to Waitomo.

MetService said the south-westerly that fuelled a wild weather week - damaging tornadoes, thousands of lightning strikes and monster 10m-high wave warning - was sticking around for another day.

In Auckland, power outages were reported across the city today due to the bad weather, keeping lines crews busy.

Meanwhile, just before noon, a man told Newstalk ZB a portable home on a trailer had overturned on State Highway 20 at Mangere Bridge.

The man said he reckoned strops must have come off in the wind, causing the tiny house to flop over on the bridge.

An NZTA spokeswoman said the vehicle and trailer had jack-knifed and were now in the southbound bus lane, but the incident didn't affect traffic too badly.

The fire service had also been kept busy, with six weather-related calls across the upper North Island, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said, predominantly for trees having fallen down.