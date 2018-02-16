Tourist couple killed in Christchurch crash

Two British tourists have been killed in a crash involving a car and a truck in Christchurch.

Police were called to the crash, at the intersection of Blakes Rd and Shands Rd near Prebbleton, about 5.45pm yesterday.

Fairfax reported the victims were a couple in their 60s from the United Kingdom.

Canterbury rural area commander Inspector Peter Cooper told Fairfax the victims arrived in Auckland a week ago and police were working with their car rental company to identify them and contact next of kin.

Initial inquiries suggested the car pulled out in front of the truck, but the Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

The truck, carrying a load of steel, was headed south on Shands Rd. The couple were headed west on Blakes Rd.

The intersection is ranked Canterbury's 15th most dangerous.

One person has been killed and two seriously injured in three crashes over the past five years.

An 80km/h limit was introduced about three years ago and the intersection is due to be upgraded to a roundabout next year.