Traffic light system to address 'truancy crisis'

Associate Education Minister David Seymour. File photo

The government has announced a traffic light system with "clear obligations" for pupils not attending school, along with increased data reporting.

Other efforts to improve attendance include a public communications campaign, public health guidance about when a pupil is well enough to attend, and setting attendance as a strategic priority for school boards.

It is all part of the new Attendance Action Plan announced by Associate Education Minister David Seymour this morning.

RNZ earlier reported Seymour intended to publish weekly attendance numbers from the second week of term two.

This was eventually to ramp up to daily reporting to treat school attendance like a crisis - and Seymour's announcement this morning confirmed this would begin from term 1 next year.

Data currently is collated over a school term, but there is a months-long lag between the end of term and the publication of the full data set.

In a statement, Seymour said a traffic light system would set out requirements and expectations for parents, schools, and the Ministry of Education at different stages of a pupil's attendance, with clear obligations for when a pupil is not attending.

"If the truancy crisis isn't addressed there will be an 80-year long shadow of people who missed out on education when they were young, are less able to work, less able to participate in society, more likely to be on benefits. That's how serious this is," he said.

"Almost every aspect of someone's adult life will be defined by the education they receive as a child. If we want better social outcomes, we can't keep ignoring the truancy crisis. An education crisis today will turn into a crime crisis, a vulnerable children crisis, an economic crisis and an inequality crisis tomorrow."

The action plan was one of the points set out in the government's quarter-two action plan last week.