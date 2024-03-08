'A tragedy': Baby dies in Taranaki fire

A baby has died after a fire at a property in South Taranaki early today.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) investigators are at the property and a scene examination is under way in the village of Normanby.

“We are working hard to establish the circumstances that have led to this tragic incident,” said acting Detective Senior Sergeant Louise Prendergast, who confirmed an infant had died.

“Support is being offered to those involved. We know that the community will be shocked and saddened by this incident.”

Dozens of firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze in the house on Fitzroy St, after receiving multiple calls just after 4am.

About 6.15am, it was confirmed that a person had died, Fenz central shift manager Chris Dalton said.

The fire was extinguished, but about 7am crews were still in overhaul mode, dampening down the scene and working with police, with fire investigators on their way.

Neighbour Stan Adamson said he awoke at 5am and saw “all the lights” outside.

”I thought someone was getting busted. Then I saw the fire.”

"It’s a tragedy," he said.

Earlier this morning, shift manager Shannon Lucas said fire crews found the house “well involved in fire”, and escalated the job to a second alarm.

At the time there were six fire crews, three support crews and two tankers in attendance.