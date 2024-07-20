'Trail of victims' in young teens' night-long crime spree

Police say two teenage boys who went on a night-long crime spree in Hawke's Bay were apprehended at Te Awanga 10 hours later.

Between midnight and 8.45am on July 15, the 13- and 14-year-old allegedly stole eight vehicles, tried to steal four others, committed a burglary and an aggravated robbery.

In a statement, Detective Steve Leonard said the night's events left "a trail of victims and damaged vehicles".

A shop worker at an Onekawa dairy was threatened with a tyre iron as the pair grabbed tobacco products, ice creams, sweets and a cash drawer, he said.

But about 10am a senior constable spotted the stolen car that had been used in an aggravated robbery two hours earlier outside Te Awanga's 4 Square, he said.

Leonard said police were dismayed at the number of people who had become victims within a matter of hours.

"The trauma of being threatened while doing your job is unacceptable, and for some people, the loss of a car can have a profound impact on the life of them and their family."

The pair are due to appear in the Napier Youth Court on August 1 and face charges relating to the events on July 15, and one also faces charges relating to events in May and June.