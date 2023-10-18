Train involved in crash in Canterbury

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police are responding to a crash involving a train in Darfield in in Canterbury.
The serious crash unit had been advised of the crash, on Mathias St near State Highway 73, which was reported around 7.15am, a police spokesperson said.
It is not known if anyone has been injured.
SH73 and Mathias St are blocked and diversions are in place. Motorists are advised to expect delays and take the alternate route.