Tramper caught short but rescued

The partial sign for help was seen by a rescue helicopter crew. Photo: Supplied/ NZ Police

A missing tramper in Wellington has been rescued after trying to make a help sign out of toilet paper.

The 55-year-old man went missing after leaving for a five-day tramp on September 28.

Search and Rescue found him in the Tararua Forest Park today.

Concerned family had notified police after not hearing from him for several days.

The man was trapped in a hut due to bad weather after only completing a short portion of his route.

Without a rescue beacon, he tried to spell out 'help' with toilet paper - but ran out before he could finish.

But a rescue helicopter crew saw the letters and reunited the tramper with his friends and family.