Trans-Tasman bubble plan sent to PMs

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: Getty Images

A plan for resuming trans-Tasman travel has been sent to the New Zealand and Australian governments.

The Trans-Tasman Safe Border Group of 40 experts has sent a series of recommendations on creating a safe air corridor.

One of its co-chairs, Scott Tasker of Auckland Airport, said the plan aligned with international guidance and would do away with the need for a 14-day quarantine.

He said the recommendations allowed for risks to be managed and gave travellers confidence they could travel safely.

Chambers of commerce on both sides of the Tasman have also suggested trial flights between Wellington and Canberra as a way to test procedures.