Travellers to Sydney mall urged to get tested

Photo: Getty Images

Health officials are asking anyone in New Zealand who was at Westfield Bondi Junction - including the car park - in Sydney's Bondi Junction on 12 June between 11am and midday or on June 13 between 1pm and 2pm and from 4pm to 4.30pm to get tested immediately.

The update comes following two new community cases of Covid-19 being reported in Sydney today, both connected to the busy mall, which is popular with New Zealand visitors.

Ministry of Health director of public health Caroline McElnay said the change in advice for New Zealanders was made after NSW officials confirmed the entire mall and car park as a location of interest, not just the particular shops which were earlier identified.

"Anyone who attended this venue must also contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Stay at home until you get a negative test result.

"You should continue to monitor for symptoms and if any symptoms occur, get tested again," she said.

Dr McElnay said quarantine-free travel would remain in place for now.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation in New South Wales - as we do when any community cases of this nature emerge - and will issue updated health advice if and when required."

The two new cases take New South Wales' recent community cases to six.

The cases have been linked to the highly infectious Delta virus strain.

