Treaty grounds manager admits stealing $1.2m

treaty_grounds.png Wallace Tamamotu Te Ahuru has admitted defrauding the Waitangi National Trust. Photo: Supplied via NZME

A former manager of the organisation that looks after the Waitangi Treaty Grounds misappropriated about $1.2 million and splurged the money on luxury clothing, cosmetic surgery and travel.

Wallace Tamamotu Te Ahuru, 30, of Kerikeri, pleaded guilty to two charges of obtaining by deception and seven charges of using forged documents when he appeared at the Manukau District Court today.

The charges were brought by the Serious Fraud Office.

Te Ahuru misappropriated about $1.2 million from the Waitangi National Trust Group while he was employed as its corporate services manager.

In this role he was responsible for the financial administration of the trust. Te Ahuru is believed to have acted alone in the offending.

He used the money he stole for a variety of purposes, including travel and accommodation, luxury clothing, cosmetic surgery and the purchase of a vehicle.

Serious Fraud Office director Julie Read said: "Mr Te Ahuru deceived the custodian of one of the most historically significant places in New Zealand. His offending has caused reputational damage to the Waitangi National Trust which is the recipient of government grants and private donations."

Te Ahuru was remanded in custody to reappear for sentencing on November 30.