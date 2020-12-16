Trevor Mallard faces MPs' questions over $330k payout

Speaker Trevor Mallard is facing MPs' questions over spending $330,000 of taxpayer money settling a defamation case against him.

Mallard was sued last year after wrongly alleging a man accused of rape was working at Parliament.

After settling the case 18 months later, Mallard last week personally apologised to the man and revealed the legal costs included a $158,000 payout to the plaintiff and more than $175,000 in lawyers fees.

Mallard said this afternoon he was appearing before the committee because he cares "deeply" about Parliamentary accountability and transparency and that he called chair Barbara Kuriger to advise he wanted to appear.

He started the meeting by restating the apology to the plaintiff and then extended it to the House and all New Zealanders.

Mallard said his understanding of "rape" was incorrect at the time.

"I made a mistake and for that I unreservedly apologise to the House and to New Zealanders."

Mallard said when he became Speaker there was a widespread culture of bullying and covering it up and changes needed to be made to make Parliament a safe place to work.

Mallard said the Francis Review was "shocking but not surprising" and referred to the part in the report which states there were 14 accounts of sexual assaults and that three were particularly concerning.

Mallard said his error had taken attention away from the work which had occurred since the review and he regretted that.

On the timing of the media statement, Mallard said he wanted to release it on the first sitting day after being signed at 5pm on December, Thursday 3.

Due to that sitting day being the same day as the Royal Commission of Inquiry's findings into the Christchurch mosque attacks were released, and wanting to respect the families, he waited until journalists were out of the lock-up and released it that afternoon.

Mallard said National MP Gerry Brownlee chaired the group to expand the rules for MPs to include settlement costs - this was not the process followed by Mallard as he is a Minister.

In September, Mallard said he formally removed himself from the settlement process and did not discuss the process with Deputy Speaker at the time Anne Tolley, who approved the process.

Mallard said it was always his intention to be transparent and carved out a clause in the agreement so he could participate in Parliamentary processes but he was not able to reveal elements of the case.