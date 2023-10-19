Tribute to 'beautiful son' hit and killed by train

Shaun was struck by a train on Mathias St, near State Highway 73, in Darfield on Wednesday morning. Photo: Sharon Reynolds Whaea / Facebook

The family of an 18-year-old struck by a freight train near State Highway 73 in Canterbury yesterday have paid tribute to their "beautiful son".

Sharon Reynolds Whaea posted the message to Facebook after her son Shaun was killed on his way to work when he was hit by a freight train at the level crossing on Mathias St in Darfield about 7am on Wednesday.

Sharon Reynolds Whaea. Photo: Facebook

"Our beautiful 18 years old son Shaun was suddenly taken from this earth to his heavenly home," Reynolds Whaea said.

"He was on his way to work, vibing along to his music dancing along the train tracks as he often does and was hit by the train.

"No one is at fault. As a whanau right now we need your prayers and love and thank you all for that.

"When we have made some decisions about farewelling Shaun’s earthly body we will let you know. For now, we know that the race before him has ended and he is with Jesus. Amen."

A KiwiRail spokesperson said the loaded train was travelling from Darfield to Christchurch when the incident occurred.

Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance, operations manager and rapid response vehicle to the incident.

The rail line was also closed yesterday and the TranzAlpine service from Christchurch to Greymouth was replaced by buses.

The police serious crash unit conducted a scene examination following the incident.

Inquiries were ongoing, police said.