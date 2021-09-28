Tributes, Givealittle pages for Christchurch crash victims

Mark Nicholl Junior died in a crash at the weekend. He is survived by his sons Mark and newborn Kyson. Photo: Givealittle

Fundraising efforts are under way to support the families of a Christchurch man killed in a crash on Saturday night that also injured two of his brothers.

Mark Nicholl Junior was killed and his brothers Jayden and Shanan were injured when a ute and car collided on Halswell Junction Rd near the intersection of Shands Rd at around 7.40pm.

Will Clark, a friend of the trio, also died.

The two occupants of the ute were taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing but it is understood officers are looking at whether the car the brothers were in was racing.

Members of the Nicholl family have declined to comment publicly but have shared information about the tragedy extensively on social media.

Overnight, two Givealittle pages were set up to support Mark Nicholl Junior's partner and two sons, and Shanan Nicholl's partner and children.

Shanan Nicholl was injured in a crash that killed his brother Mark. His partner Paula Hardaker has set up a fundraising page to support her family. Photo: Givealittle

Mark Nicholl Junior was a father of two little boys - Mark and newborn Kyson.

"As a lot of you will know our ray of sunshine Mark has grown his angel wings in a tragic car accident," said friend Myles Forsey, who set up the fundraising page.

"Please do not feel pressured to donate but just know if you do this will go towards helping his two sons get through anything they need.

"This family is dealing with the unbearable pain of Mark's loss.

"This money will be contributing towards a trust fund for his two wee boys - wee Mark and baby Kyson."

As of this morning, $1600 had been donated.

A separate page for Shanan Nicholl was set up by his partner Paula Hardaker.

"As you have all probably heard our poor poppy Shanan has been in a tragic accident along with his two brothers and very a close friend of theirs," she wrote, alongside a photo of her partner in hospital where he is in an induced coma.

"Unfortunately Shanan's brother and his friend never made it out alive this has been a tough time on the whole family and a massive stress bubble for myself.

"Shanan is currently fighting for his life in ICU.

"The money will solely go towards anything the family myself or Shanan's kids may need to get us through this hard time - food, petrol, rent, costs and so on."

The scene of Saturday night's crash. Photo: George Heard

Just over $2000 has been donated as of this morning.

Hardaker shared further details of Shanan Nicholl's condition yesterday alongside more photos of him in hospital.

"He is stable but he has a lot of operations to pull through," she wrote.

"He has just come out of theatre and he soldiered through like the real champ he is.

"He isn't breathing on his own and the doctors still have no certainty of what condition his brain is in or how long they need to keep him sleeping but for now he is peaceful and comfortable and that's all that matters for the time being.

"They are not going to attempt to wake him for at least four days as his body needs all the rest it can get."

She said the family were "going through an unbearable pain".

"We are still in shock and trying to wrap our heads around this nightmare," she explained.

"We appreciate all your kind words, please send us all your prayers, we really need them right now."

Wooden crosses bearing the names of the dead men have been put up at the scene of the crash.