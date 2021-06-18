Friday, 18 June 2021

Tributes for man killed after being hit by car at shopping centre

    Jeffrey Ilott died after being struck by a car at the Bush Inn Shopping Centre on Thursday. Photo / Supplied
    The man who died after being hit by a car while cleaning guttering in a Christchurch shopping centre carpark has been named as Jeffrey Ilott.

    Ilott died on Thursday after being hit and trapped under a car at the Bush Inn Shopping Centre in Riccarton about 3pm.

    It is understood he was 57 years old and cleaning drains at the time of the incident.

    A post made by his family on the man's Facebook page announced the death.

    "We are sad to share the news that our beloved Jeff has passed away from a tragic accident. Details of the funeral will be provided soon.

    "Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers."

    More than 70 comments had been made on the post since it was uploaded on Thursday.

    "So sorry Ilott family - Jeff was such a kind man that would do anything for you - loved fishing - hold a great conversation - he will be missed RIP Brother," one said.

    "So so sad. Can't believe it. Such a lovely soul and everyone's friend. Bless," said another.

    NZ Herald

