Trio killed in Tekapo crash named

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: Supplied

Police have named the three Chinese tourists killed in a horror head on crash in Tekapo earlier this month.

They were killed following a crash involving two vehicles on Braemar Road, Tekapo, on Friday March, 8.

They were 74-year-old Yuyan Li of Sichuan, China, 75-year-old Fuhe Li of Chongqing, China and 75-year-old Jin Zhang of Chongqing, China.

A further five people were hurt in the two-vehicle collision, police said.

Two further people had serious injuries and three others had minor to moderate injuries.

A Chinese Embassy spokeswoman told Stuff that police told her the three dead were part of a group of five Chinese tourists in a car that collided with a four-wheel drive.

One of the first people at the scene of a the crash says he arrived to a "mangled mess" on the unsealed scenic road that is popular with tourists.