Trio on run after escape from prison van

The Police Eagle helicopter is searching for the fugitives. Photo: NZ Herald (file)

A manhunt is under way for three inmates who escaped from a prison van in Auckland while being transported to a jail.

Police Tāmaki Makaurau director of deployment Shanan Gray said the incident happened about 2.40pm today near Southern Motorway's Ellerslie-Panmure Highway off-ramp, when the van was heading north towards the Mt Eden Corrections Facility.

“The three remand prisoners have fled on foot towards the South-Eastern Highway where they have stolen a member of the public’s vehicle," Gray said.

“Police have since been notified and our staff are making inquiries to locate these individuals, including support from the Police Air Support Unit, Eagle.”

Gray said members of the public who witnessed this afternoon’s events were asked to contact police as soon as possible using the 105 phone service.

“This is an ongoing incident and further updates will be provided once they become available.”

A Corrections spokesperson said police were informed immediately and are searching for them.

“We encourage anyone with information about the prisoners’ location to contact police on 111.

“Public safety is our top priority. Any escape is unacceptable and an immediate review into how this incident occurred will be carried out.”