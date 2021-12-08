Trip to court for more baggage handlers

Investigations began after suspicious activity by baggage handlers at Auckland Airport was detected, police say. Photo: NZ Police

More people allegedly involved in drug smuggling across New Zealand's borders have been arrested - including baggage handlers and gang members.

Police confirmed they had arrested several people today as part of an ongoing operation with NZ Customs.

At least a dozen people are facing a raft of charges, including the supply and importation of methamphetamine, conspiring to import and participating in an organised criminal group.

The charges date between January and December this year.

The group is set to appear at the Auckland District Court this afternoon.

Last month, 14 men and women were arrested in a joint operation between police and Customs.

It was revealed an organised criminal group was involved in smuggling, or conspiring to smuggle, nearly 500kg of methamphetamine from Malaysia and the United States into New Zealand between January and October this year.

Police alleged the group was made up of six baggage handlers and eight associates, including two King Cobra members.

All members of the alleged organised criminal group denied all charges and elected a jury trial.

Investigations started after suspicious activity by baggage handlers at Auckland Airport was detected, police said earlier.