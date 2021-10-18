Monday, 18 October 2021

Truck carrying golf carts, towing rally car crashes with ute

    Emergency services responded to a crash between a truck and a ute in Canterbury this morning. Photo: George Heard
    Emergency services responded to a crash involving a truck and ute in Canterbury this morning.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the crash happened on Oxford Rd in Fernside about 9.50am on Monday.

    The truck was carrying a number of golf carts and towing a rally car that appears to have been severely damaged.

    The damaged ute. Photo: George Heard
    Nobody was trapped and fire crews assisted police to keep the scene safe.

    They could not say if anybody had been injured. St John has been approached for comment.

    A police spokesperson said it appears power lines in the area are down.

    Mainpower has indicated about 50 nearby homes were without power.

     

     

    NZ Herald

