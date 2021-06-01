Truck driver dead after tree falls on vehicle in Canterbury

A truck driver has died following a crash in North Canterbury's Greta Valley yesterday.

A police spokesperson said indications were that a tree had fallen on the truck as it was travelling on Greta Rd.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

Another car in the area at the time was forced onto the side of the road but was not directly involved, the spokesperson said.

The road was closed while police examined the crash site and the scene was cleared.