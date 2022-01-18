Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Truck driver killed in Rolleston crash named

    1. News
    2. National

    The crash happened at the corner of Main South Rd and Rolleston Drive about 7.20am on Monday....
    The crash happened at the corner of Main South Rd and Rolleston Drive about 7.20am on Monday. Photo: File image
    The man killed in a crash involving two trucks south of Christchurch on Monday morning has been named.

    Sikander Pal Singh was killed when the light truck he was driving collided with another truck at the intersection of Main South Rd (State Highway 1) and Rolleston Drive about 7.20am on Monday.

    A police spokesperson said the Indian national was the sole occupant of a light truck.

    Singh died at the scene of the crash. Another person was moderately injured.

    SH1 was closed for several hours following the crash.

    "Police’s thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and love ones," the spokesperson said.

    "Police will be making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner, who will release their finding in due course."

    Star News

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter