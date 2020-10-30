Friday, 30 October 2020

Truck gutted by fire on Auckland motorway

    The truck fire near Hillsborough. Photo: Alok Verma via NZ Herald
    A truck caught fire on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway near the Hillsborough off-ramp blocking the northbound lanes.

    Commuters travelling south also experienced delays with some southbound lanes blocked as a precaution.

    Drivers were asked to avoid the area and be prepared for delays.

    NZTA tweeted: "FENZ have extinguished the fire and heavy haulage are now on-site. We hope to have the truck cleared as quickly as possible so we can open all lanes on the Motorway again soon."

    NZTA say drivers should consider exiting at Hillsborough and re-entering the motorway at Dominion Rd.

    While emergency services work to clear the area, traffic is backed up in both directions.

    For people heading north on the motorway, congestion is backed up from Rainbows End in Manukau - a queue of more than 10km.

    Drivers heading south are experiencing slow slog as they near Mt Roskill on SH20.

