'Trust had been lost': Labour caucus expels Sharma

Hamilton West MP Gaurav Sharma has been expelled from the Labour caucus, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying he will no longer get support from the party.

Dr Sharma was expelled at a meeting this morning following his suspension last week for repeated breaches of trust.

Ardern said as far as Labour's caucus is concerned, the Sharma saga is over, and he continues to be an elected MP for Hamilton West.

She said there was a feeling of "sadness" about it. However caucus rules were very clear and required a focus on issues that mattered - that meant not bringing the party into disrepute.

"We need to be able to trust one another and it was very clear trust had been lost."

Sharma will now sit in Parliament as an independent MP. He remains a member of the wider Labour Party, although it is now very likely he will be expelled from that too.

Labour's caucus has referred the matter to the party's governing council, which will decide whether to expel him from the party entirely.

If expelled, he will no longer be eligible for selection as Labour's candidate in his seat at the next election - although the chances of Labour selecting him again are already slim.

Ardern said Sharma was expelled for "his repeated and calculated breaches of caucus rules over the past 12 days".

She said the party had been initially concerned for his wellbeing and offered support following Sharma's decision to go public with allegations of bullying.

Last week Sharma was suspended from caucus, but Ardern left the door open for him to return if he changed his behaviour. She said the caucus would reconsider the suspension in December.

"We offered mediation and a pathway back for him."

Gaurav Sharma alleges a rampant culture of bullying in Labour, which the party denies. Photo: supplied

However, Sharma persisted and leaked a secretly recorded phone conversation, saying his suspension had been "predetermined" by the caucus and alleging the Prime Minister had lied when she said his suspension was not predetermined at a secret meeting of Labour MPs the night before.

"Despite providing an opportunity to resolve his issues and to rebuild trust, he has repeatedly demonstrated that he no longer wishes to be a member of the caucus. His consistent and ongoing breach of the caucus rules has resulted in the complete loss of trust by his fellow Labour MPs," Ardern said.

Sharma alleges a rampant culture of bullying in the party, which the party denies. He wants a public inquiry into his claims.

"When we were in the room nobody wanted to talk about how we arrived at that point," Sharma told media after leaving today's meeting.

He said no one wanted to talk about an investigation he wanted.

"When I tried to present the facts … the specifics, I was told I can't talk about it. In some ways it was expected."

Sharma said he would think about whether to stay on as an independent MP and his constituents would also want to have a say.

"It's not something I'm going to rush either way."

He would continue to push for an investigation, despite Ardern saying she had seen no grounds for it.

He said other MPs said "all sorts of things" and maintained that they had messaged him privately in support "but in that environment they did not speak".

He said his release of information over days was not the original plan - he had expected his initial public comment to trigger an investigation.

Asked how he felt about it he said he still believed in the values he stood for initially. "That includes the right to a fair trial."

The motion to suspend Sharma last week had been unanimous, but the vote to expel him was not.

Of Labour's 65-member caucus, 62 MPs voted. One MP voted against expulsion, and another abstained. The rest voted in favour. Sharma was allowed to vote.

Ardern said there were "definitely things to be learned from this episode, but none of it justifies the recent behaviour of Gaurav".

Labour is considering support for MPs who are temporarily prevented from hiring staff, as well as ways of resolving disputes between MPs.

Sharma opted to attend the meeting. He had skipped last week's meeting to suspend him.

Sharma said Ardern, who chaired the meeting, had offered him the opportunity to speak first, which he took. He then spoke again after other MPs had spoken.

Sharma said other MPs had made their points respectfully. The former chief whip at the heart of Sharma's allegations, Kieran McAnulty, had not spoken.

Asked if he had apologised at any point, Sharma said if he had broken people's trust he apologised for that but that it was a result of what he felt he had been put through.

"It's not easy walking into a situation like this. But at the end of the day, I don't have anything to hide. I wanted to put my point forward," Sharma said.

Ardern's office moved quickly to refute allegations made by Sharma that ministers had been avoiding the Official Information Act (OIA).

Sharma had alleged backbench MPs were coached on how to raise issues with ministers in their capacity as Labour MPs and party spokespeople rather than as ministers of the government. MPs and parties are not subject to the OIA, whereas ministers are.

Ardern's chief of staff Raj Nahna wrote to Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier after Boshier had requested further information about Sharma's allegations.

Nahna said Sharma had "misrepresented" the coaching session.

"The workshop was part of a series of regular development opportunities for MPs on a range of matters such as electorate visits, parliamentary process, and interactions with the media," he said.

Nahna said the meeting was "not dedicated" to the OIA, rather it was about the roles of the Labour Leader's Office and Ministerial Offices and how the two could help MPs.

He said one MP had asked about what information was covered by the OIA and what was not. The question was answered by an example of an MP who sent information to a minister's office that was released n an OIA. The example was used to impress upon MPs how to "manage sensitive information from their constituents".

Nahna said the Government was committed to its obligations under the OIA and cited figures showing that despite a 110 per cent increase in the volume of OIA requests since 2016, 97.3 per cent were being completed on time compared with 91.1 per cent in June 2016.

Incredibly tough - McAnulty

Ahead of the meeting, Kieran McAnulty - who Sharma alleged had bullied him when McAnulty was dealing with staffing issues in his office - spoke to media, saying "the last 13 days have been incredibly tough."

"It's really awful to be accused of something that isn't true in any instance, but then to have that play out in the public – it's been really, really tough."

McAnulty said he did not believe there were grounds to claim he was a bully, saying it had been rejected by the Prime Minister as well as multiple other MPs arriving ahead of the caucus meeting.

"Ultimately at the core of this is concerns that were raised by staff an we brought in a process, a fair process, to deal with those."

Asked if Sharma was the bully, McAnulty said he wasn't going to start throwing around labels. "I know what I've been accused of isn't true and I stand by my record on that."

Asked if he had been defamed he said he was not a lawyer "but I know what I've been accused of isn't true." He said if there was an investigation he would participate in it.

He said he had taken "meticulous notes" while handling Sharma, whom he put on a staffing freeze after multiple complaints about Sharma from staff. Those had been given to the Prime Minister's office and the Prime Minister has said she saw nothing in them that she believed warranted investigating.

Sharma 'waiting for justice'

Earlier, Sharma told reporters he was "still waiting for justice" and he would make his case for a complete investigation. "My name needs to be cleared, but also an independent investigation into the claims I have made." He repeated his claim that there were other MPs in a similar situation - although none have spoken out.

He said he had avoided the last meeting partly because a senior MP had told him they believed the outcome was pre-determined at an earlier meeting of MPs. "But I want the chance to make my case, whether it is pre-determined or not."

"I'm just going in with an open mind, which was what I was going to do last week until I was told it was pre-determined. But my focus is still on the independent investigation."

He said that would also enable McAnulty's name to be cleared.

He said it was understandable none of his colleagues had come forward to back him up.

"In the last two weeks I have been made an example of that if you talk about this, you will get into more trouble and you basically won't get a right of reply. So that's basically what's happened."

Asked what his response was to MPs saying they did not trust him, he said the trust had also been broken on the other side. "I have tried for one and half years to get justice which hasn't happened."

Sharma said he was told no support person was allowed with him in the caucus meeting. "That's how it's been all along. I've been in closed door meetings with multiple people talking at me, shouting at me and now we are going to be in a caucus meeting with 64 people and myself... and it's difficult to face."

He said he was not nervous "but I feel sad and sorry. If people can't stand up for themselves, what job are they doing standing up for their constituents?"

